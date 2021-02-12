US Bancorp DE Purchases 325,588 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,805,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $236,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 979,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,857,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.