US Bancorp DE Purchases 45,156 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $86,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $239.20. 45,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

