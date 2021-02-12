US Bancorp DE Purchases 71,246 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $193,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.94. The company had a trading volume of 274,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a market cap of $341.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.85.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

