US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,926 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $216,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

