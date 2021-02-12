US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of Chubb worth $147,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 77.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $40,470,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,555. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,551 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,247. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.