US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,522 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $191,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 305,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724,348. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

