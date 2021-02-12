US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of The Travelers Companies worth $98,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $146.83. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

