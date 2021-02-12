US Bancorp DE Sells 15,307 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $343,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 549,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,023,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.98. 54,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average of $333.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

