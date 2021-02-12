US Bancorp DE Sells 19,773 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.28% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $99,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,276,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

