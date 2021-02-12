US Bancorp DE Sells 22,686 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $320,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.21. 95,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.