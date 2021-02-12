US Bancorp DE Sells 2,466 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 138.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $2,096.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,843.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,672.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

