US Bancorp DE Sells 38,115 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $160,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. 65,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

