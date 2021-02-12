US Bancorp DE Sells 72,875 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,875 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.40% of General Mills worth $143,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,617. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

