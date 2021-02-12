US Bancorp DE Sells 8,434 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Facebook were worth $269,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.64. 218,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,125,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

