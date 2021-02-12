USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.34 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.46 or 0.03874277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,112,953,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,985,400,764 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.