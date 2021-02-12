USDJ Market Capitalization Tops $15.45 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00286564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00091527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069092 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,759,609 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.