USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and $174.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

