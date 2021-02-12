USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $648,680.54 and $1,229.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,863.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.13 or 0.01161896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.00477240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008890 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

