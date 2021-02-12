USDX (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007593 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

