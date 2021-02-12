v.systems (VSYS) Hits Market Cap of $47.68 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $47.68 million and $3.50 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,128,580,087 coins and its circulating supply is 2,204,971,623 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

