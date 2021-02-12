Vai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.83 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Vai has a market capitalization of $165.32 million and $4.83 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 165,009,978 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

