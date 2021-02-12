Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $167.61 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 167,356,192 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

