Validity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $516,171.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Validity has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $516,171.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 81.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00282915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00078333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00089595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.72 or 1.03835453 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,234,138 coins and its circulating supply is 4,214,808 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

