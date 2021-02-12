Van B. Honeycutt Sells 37,800 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,709.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BGFV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

