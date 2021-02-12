VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.63

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.58, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

