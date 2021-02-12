Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.56

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.56 and last traded at $139.56, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

