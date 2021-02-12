Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

