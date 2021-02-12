Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

