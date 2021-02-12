Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

