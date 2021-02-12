Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $166,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.07. 188,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,732,552. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.