Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.96. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.