Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. 16,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,131. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88.

