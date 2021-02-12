Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,952 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $57,908,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

