Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Decreased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.48. 555,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,346. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $378.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.