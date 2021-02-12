Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $144,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,440. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

