Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.83. 7,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,440. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.