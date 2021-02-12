Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.76. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

