Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

