Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,049.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. 4,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,565. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

