Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.