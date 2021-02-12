Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

