Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $94,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $359.92. 73,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $360.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

