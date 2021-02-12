Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 797,800 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the January 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

