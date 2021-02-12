Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.89. 36,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.