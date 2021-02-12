Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

