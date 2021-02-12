Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lifted by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.22. 26,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,134. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.