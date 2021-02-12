Vanilla Network Trading Up 539.5% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 539.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002810 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $784,522.00 and $146,196.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

