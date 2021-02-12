Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

