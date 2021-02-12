Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $199.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

