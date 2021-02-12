Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,478 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $157.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

